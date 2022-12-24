| 7.6°C Dublin

Glen Hansard and Imelda May lead annual charity ‘Christmas Eve busk’ on Grafton Street

The annual charity ‘Christmas Eve busk’ has begun in earnest at the top of Grafton Street.

This year, Frames frontman Glen Hansard and his band of merry carolers have set up a stage outside Dublin’s famous Gaiety Theatre. 

A huge crowd has gathered over the last hour, for what has become one of the capital’s most popular festive events, with much-needed funds also being raised for the Simon Community.

Hansard kicked-off proceedings with band The Pale.

It’s a blustery evening in the city centre, but the weather did little to dampen the spirit of the crowds as the joined in to sing the Aslan hit ‘Crazy World. 

Hansard went unplugged as he sang ‘Falling Slowly’, his Oscar winning song from the movie Once.

The group closed off with a rendition of the Auld Triangle, with Imelda May joining in.

