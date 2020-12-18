Girl (17) in hospital after alleged attack over mobile

A TEENAGE girl alleged she suffered multiple stab injuries after being attacked by a younger boy when an apparent row over a mobile phone dramatically escalated out of control.

The 17 year-old Cork girl miraculously avoided serious injuries in the incident which occurred in an east Cork town on Friday evening.

She was initially treated at her home by paramedics before being rushed by ambulance to Cork University Hospital (CUH).

It is understood she sustained a total of eight stab or slash type injuries during the attack.

The injuries are not life-threatening but the teenager will have to be assessed for possible future plastic surgery.

She is said to be in stable but distraught condition.

The teenager has been able to offer a preliminary outline of the alleged events to Gardaí.

Gardaí attended the scene in the east Cork town after being alerted to the incident.

It is understood a dispute had erupted between the teenage girl and a younger boy over access to a smart-phone.

Without warning, the argument allegedly escalated into a violent attack with the teenage girl stabbed and slashed a total of eight times.

A garda spokesperson said the injuries the teenage girl sustained are not life threatening.

"Gardaí are investigating an alleged assault that took place at approximately 5.20pm on December 18 in (east) Cork."

"A female youth was taken to CUH with injuries that are not believed to be serious."

Gardaí said the nature of their investigation will be determined by statements taken from the various parties involved and the results of expert forensic tests. Child support agencies will also liaise with gardai in the course of their investigation.

It is believed the stab injuries were inflicted with a small bladed knife.

