Getting patients’ data back in the HSE and the Department of Health cyber-attack will take “weeks”, the Taoiseach has admitted.

Micheál Martin said that while obtaining the decryption key is positive, “enormous work” still lies ahead in rebuilding systems.

He added that there is still a “danger” that patients data may be dumped online next week.

“In terms of getting the operation of services back and getting our data systems back, it can help, but in itself, the process will still be slow,” he said.

“Certainly the decryption key, getting that is good but it itself, it doesn’t really take away from the enormous work that still lies ahead in terms of the rebuilding of the systems overall.”

Speaking at Government Buildings this evening, he told Independent.ie that the process will take weeks.

“We’re talking within days and weeks, progressively, gradually, certainly a number of weeks,” he said.

Mr Martin said the danger is still there that data may be dumped online early next week.

However, he said that the “very powerful and strong” High Couret injunction secured by the HSE last night makes revealing sensitive patient data a “criminal act”.

He said that to his knowledge, no data has been posted on social media.

The Taoiseach added that there was no payment made in obtaining the decryption key and that it did not come through diplomatic channels.

“The security personnel don’t know the exact reason why the key was offered back,” he said.

Mr Martin said that paying the hackers would create a “pattern of behaviour that can be very damaging to the State”.

According to security advice, there is no certainty how “clean” the data can be upon its return.