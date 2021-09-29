Gerry ‘the Monk’ Hutch being flown back to Ireland this afternoon to face murder charge over Regency Hotel attack

Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch is being extradited from Madrid to Dublin later today on board a military aircraft amidst tight security.

The Irish Independent understands that the Spanish police plan to hand the crime boss over to detectives from the garda extradition section this afternoon.

The officers were dispatched to Madrid in recent days to finalise arrangements for Hutch’s return after the Spanish courts rejected his attempts to prevent the extradition.

When the plane touches down in Baldonnel, the Monk will be formally arrested by the detectives who led the investigation into the Regency Hotel attack.

He will then be taken under heavily armed escort to appear before the Special Criminal Court on a charge of murdering Kinahan cartel member David Byrne at the Regency hotel in February 2016 before being remanded in custody.

Gardai have organised a major security operation with members of the ERU closely guarding Hutch.

It is understood that special arrangements are also being made by the Irish Prison Service to ensure Hutch’s safety while in custody.

The former criminal mastermind fled Ireland to escape from the gardai and killers from the Kinahan mob following the attack at a boxing weight in the hotel where Byrne was shot dead by a hit team dressed as a garda swat team.

It is understood that Hutch was due to be formally handed over to gardai at Madrid airport at 3pm local time (2 pm Irish time) where an Air Corps patrol aircraft will be waiting to fly them back to Baldonnel airbase in south Dublin.

Gardai have kept the repatriation arrangements a closely guarded secret after the Spanish courts threw out his appeal and ordered that his extradition proceed.

Hutch was arrested in Fuengirola in southern Spain in August where he had been in hiding since a European Arrest Warrant was issued by the Irish High Court last April.

The Monk, who was being held in a Madrid prison, tried to halt the extradition on the grounds that he was a full-time, taxpaying resident of Spain and his life was under threat.

He argued that the threats to his life empowered the Spanish courts to refuse the Irish extradition request.