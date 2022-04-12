German president says he is not wanted in Ukraine because of previous relationship with Russia

Germany’s president has said his Polish counterpart suggested they travel to Ukraine together with other leaders to show solidarity, but “that apparently wasn’t wanted in Kyiv.”

President Frank-Walter Steinmeier’s comments on Tuesday, during a visit to Poland, came after German newspaper Bild quoted an unidentified Ukrainian diplomat as saying that he’s not welcome in Kyiv at the moment because he had close relations with Russia in the past.

Steinmeier said Polish President Andrzej Duda had suggested that they travel to the Ukrainian capital with the presidents of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia to send “a strong signal of joint European solidarity with Ukraine.”

He said he had been prepared to do so.

Steinmeier last week admitted he made mistakes in policy toward Russia in his previous job as foreign minister.

Steinmeier served twice as ex-Chancellor Angela Merkel’s foreign minister, most recently from 2013 to 2017, and before that as ex-Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder’s chief of staff.

In that time, Germany pursued dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin and cultivated close energy ties.