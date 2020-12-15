The mother who lost her family in a horrific car crash earlier this year has said her message is for people to cherish every moment and tell loved ones how much you love them.

Geraldine Mullan said it is so hard to get up each day without the “three most precious people in my life” in a moving interview on tonight’s Primetime on RTÉ.

She lost her husband John, son Tomás (14) and daughter Amelia (6) after the car they were travelling in plunged into Lough Foyle at Quigley’s Point on August 20.

Ms Mullan was the only member of the family to survive.

She said if she could give a Christmas present to her family, it would be more kisses and hugs to children from their parents.

“I can't turn back the clock. I wish it could be August 19 and things were different, but I can't change what happened on August 20, but in some small way, especially as we're coming up to this Christmas season, if my Christmas present to John, Tomás and Amelia is that more kids get hugs and kisses from their mums and dads,” she said.

She said that her message is to remember how precious life is.

“If more people tell their loved ones that they love each other, because I didn't know the 20th of August was going to be the last day I got to tell John, Tomás and Amelia I loved them. So my message is just simple. Just remember how precious life is, cherish every moment and tell the ones you love you love them.”

Ms Mullan opened up about the moments which followed the devastating crash, when she realised she had lost her husband and children.

She expressed her gratitude to coastguard Kevin Barr, who stayed with her in the water and held on to her while she begged him to let her go.

“I had lost all hope at that time.

“I knew my family were gone and I just wanted to be with them. And I did. I asked him on a couple of occasions to let me go. And, you know, Kevin was so brave. He held onto me and he kept apologising because he knew they were gone too. And he just said, ‘I am so sorry, Geraldine, I can't let you go’,” she said tearfully.

She said she is here today because of the hard work of the emergency services.

“I am here today because of Kevin and the work of all those people that worked so hard that night to get me out of the water. So that's why my dad, you know, referred to all of them in unison as my guardian angels.”

Ms Mullan expressed her thanks for the outpouring of support she received after the tragic day.

She said that while it is hard to get up each day, the support has kept her going.

“It is so hard to get up each day without the three most precious people in my life, but I get up because of the love that has surrounded me since then... the support of my family, John's family, our family, and friends, the local community.

“But it's also the people, like every person that took the time to send me a card, to send me a letter, to send me a gift, you know, a text, like some of these people I don't know. I'm still receiving cards from people that I don't know,” Ms Mullan said.

Ms Mullan said she still holds onto hope, because while her family may not be here physically, they are in her heart.

“I take one day at a time, sometimes it's an hour at a time.

“I will never lose hope.

“John, Tomás and Amelia may not physically be with me anymore, but they're definitely with me in spirit, they're in my heart. And that's where they will forever stay. I’ll love them for the rest of my days. You know, I tell them every day still I love them and I always will, you know, so I will never give up hope,” she added.

