George Clooney, Julia Roberts and Amy Huberman among stars to feature on The Late Late Show

George Clooney, Julia Roberts and Amy Huberman are among the stars who will join Ryan Tubridy on The Late Late Show this week.

On Friday’s show, which is the second programme of the new season, Tubridy will chat with Hollywood stars Clooney and Roberts who are in London to promote their new romantic comedy Ticket to Paradise.

The host will also speak to them about Clooney’s Irish ancestry and Robert’s memories of filming ‘Michael Collins’ here in Ireland.

Actress and writer Amy Huberman will be on the show to talk about her new children's book and her upcoming acting work.

TikTok star Tadhg Fleming, Mrs Brown's Boys actress Fiona O'Carroll and former Miss Ireland Pamela Uba will join Tubridy on the couch to speak about why they wanted to face their fears in signing up to be part of this year's Ultimate Hell Week: The Professionals.

Ahead of the first ever Dublin Brick Con in Ireland, there will be a few very special Lego recreations of famous Irish landmarks in-studio.

Plus, there will be a very special musical performance with Megan O’Neill singing Lay your Head Down.

The Late Late Show will air on RTÉ One on Friday, September 9 at 9.35pm.