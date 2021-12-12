Geminid meteor shower to light up the night sky this week

The meteor shower will be most visible on Monday night.

Skygazers in Ireland will be treated to a celestial display of shooting stars on Monday night and Tuesday morning, as the Geminid meteor shower will be at its brightest in the night sky.

The display, which returns every December, is expected to peak between 3am and 7am on Tuesday morning over Ireland, according to Astronomy Ireland, but will be visible earlier than that on Monday night and into Tuesday morning.

Astronomy Ireland is asking people to partake in a “nationwide Geminid Watch”, where you simply count the number of meteors – or shooting stars – you see.

“You can do this safely with all the family from outside your own home. There will be a bright moon this year but it sets at 3am so great viewing thereafter,” Astronomy Ireland said.

While Monday night is the best viewing night, the meteor shower is visible for much of mid-December, granted favourable conditions at night.

“This shower is named after the constellation Gemini, from which the meteors appear to come from in the sky. If you trace back the path of a Geminid, you will find that it appears to come from a point in the south east,” Astronomy Ireland said.

Meteors are pieces of debris that enter Earth’s atmosphere at speeds of up to 70km per second, vaporising and causing the streaks of light we call meteors.

Geminids are very bright, moderately fast, and are unusual in being multi-coloured.

They are mainly white, some yellow and a few green, red and blue, partly caused by the presence of traces of metals like sodium and calcium – the same elements that are used to make fireworks colourful.

The shower is known to produce more than 100 meteors an hour at its peak, although light pollution and other factors mean that in reality the actual number visible is far fewer.

The source of the shooting stars is a stream of debris left behind by the asteroid 3200 Phaethon, making this one of the only major showers not to originate from a comet.

Skygazers will be able to see the display with the naked eye so there is no need for binoculars or a telescope.

It is best not to look directly at the radiant as this can limit the number of meteors people can see.

Instead, people should look just to the side in a dark area of sky for a better chance of seeing the display.



