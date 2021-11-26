Garth Brooks ticket stampede shows star strikes a country chord with a ‘hidden Ireland’

Garth Brooks has unleashed Ireland’s inner culchie, with phenomenal ticket sales for his concerts next September.

The stampede to buy proves once again that at heart we’re all just a line dance away from our country roots.

“This guy connects,” said promoter Peter Aiken from his office in Dublin as ticket sales for the five gigs at Croke Park went through the stratosphere.

“It is hard to explain, but he is the biggest act in the world in Ireland. The demand is so strong that he could do 10 nights.”

We could try to intellectualise the attraction of an ordinary, slightly overweight cowboy hat-wearing country singer from Tulsa, Oklahoma. We might conclude that in the throes of the pandemic and the ordeals of lockdown, we just needed a collective hug – and along came Brooks at exactly the right moment to envelope us in his embrace. There may indeed be an element of that in yesterday’s hysteria.

But that’s to forget that he filled The Point for eight nights 25 years ago. More recently, he could have sold out five nights in Croke Park, but the city council’s Owen Keegan stepped in to insist only three could go ahead. In the ensuing stand-off, the singer insisted it was all or nothing. In the end, it was nothing.

When the Brooks wagon train rolled into town again this week, the frenzy he managed to provoke hadn’t dimmed. If anything, absence had made the heart grow fonder.

What happened yesterday could not conceivably have occurred across the water in the UK or in any other country in the EU. The fact is that Brooks loves Ireland and Ireland largely loves Brooks.

“Irish people love country music,” said veteran showband musician Paddy Cole. “There is nothing complicated about it. I think people are drawn to it because there is a simple beat and it’s great for dancing.”

Few of us, even those who have lived much of their lives in the city, are very far from our country roots, and Brooks has, almost accidently, discovered the soul of the hidden Ireland.

“There is another Ireland outside of Dublin and I think there is a certain disconnect between the two,” Aiken said. “I don’t want to be seen as using this to have a go at RTÉ, but it has a one-hour country music show on a Saturday night and, apart from Ronan Collins playing Irish artists, that’s about it. Up north there is a dedicated country station and a lot of the local radio stations play country music.

“We’ve always been called culchies because we liked country music. I was at a wedding recently, and when they played Friends in Low Places the place just erupted. Garth Brooks just has that effect on Irish people.

“The reality is that there are only about three ‘cool’ people in Ireland who can’t relate to it.”

Brooks has managed to fuse the essence of country music, loss, separation and disconnection with elements of ballads and pop to produce shows that strike a chord in Ireland stronger than almost anywhere in the world right now. It’s as if he’s one of our own.

His lyrics celebrate the underdog, the outsider and the unappreciated, “friends in low places”. His concerts are uplifting, bordering on the evangelical, and there is no shortage of true believers, with 75,000 a night expected to attend his five Irish concerts.

Even when questioned about the discontent this has provoked among some residents around Croke Park, he was genuinely taken aback – he said he didn’t know how to answer the question, and “if I’d known about it, I’d have had a better answer”.

City-slickers might sneer at the lack of sophistication of Brooks and his audience, but they also mocked the showbands and the music they played in big, barn-like halls around the country for more than three decades. The people who really knew music realised that most of them were top-class musicians who were playing what their audiences wanted to hear.

Paddy Cole said: “When I was playing with The Capitol, with Des Kelly and Eamon Monaghan, we had to do country numbers, the audience wanted to dance. We got slagged for it, but that’s what you have to do.”

As they stream into Croke Park from all over the 32 counties next September, sporting cowboy hats, fringed jackets and other paraphernalia of country music, nobody cares what tribe they come from, orange or green, gay or straight, or whether they understand the Northern Ireland Protocol or have views on Brexit.

There will be only one thing on their minds – forgetting the past and the pandemic and joining their country music brethren, the tribe forgotten by official Ireland, for uplifting nights with Garth Brooks.

Asked if he had anticipated the phenomenal response when the tickets went on sale yesterday morning, Aiken said all a promoter can do is go with their gut instinct.

“It’s what makes the business so interesting and unbelievable,” he added.

“There is no formula or scientific way you can plan something like this – if there was, everyone would be doing it.”