Garth Brooks stunned by Lisa McHugh's 'beautiful' cover of The River

Garth Brooks has praised a country music star’s rendition of one of his most famous songs.

Lisa McHugh, who became the first country singer to play Electric Picnic earlier this year shared a clip online of the country music legend reacting to her cover of The River.

The clip shows the Friends in Low Places singer listening to McHugh’s version of the hit song, he said: "Oh my God, what a beautiful vocalist.”

"What a beautiful, beautiful human being."

Expand Close Garth Brooks on stage pictured at Croke Park, Dublin for the first in a series of Garth Brooks concerts to take place in the Capital. Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Garth Brooks on stage pictured at Croke Park, Dublin for the first in a series of Garth Brooks concerts to take place in the Capital. Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

In the video, Glasgow-native McHugh, who lives in Fermanagh, is singing while playing the guitar with her son Milo in the background.

The video was shown to Brooks as he reflected on highlights from his five nights in Croke Park.

McHugh has previously spoken about how Brooks influenced her love for country music. She was born in Scotland, to an Irish mum from Falcarragh in Co Donegal, while her Dad is from Tyrone.

"I’m still very shocked and absolutely honoured that out of the thousands of videos that I’m sure could’ve been chosen that it was mine they chose to share,” she told Independent.ie.

"It is literally mind blowing. And then to get such an incredible reaction from him is overwhelming.

"To think I’ve been such a massive fan of Garth and his music since I was around eight or nine years old and I was so excited to get to see him live a few weeks ago, and now, this… it’s just absolutely crazy! My phone has not stopped since yesterday morning."

McHugh tweeted the clip and said it had made her day, she said: “Woke up this morning to see my little man and I featured last night in @garthbrooks live from Studio G.”

“What a Tuesday!!!”



