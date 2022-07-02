Gardener and broadcaster Dermot O'Neill dies aged 58

Gardener and broadcaster Dermot O'Neill has died at the age of 58.

The write is best known for his contributions to television and radio programmes, including Live at Three, The Garden Show, Open House, and the Today programme on RTÉ Radio.

A notice on RIP.ie said Mr O'Neill, who lived in Blackrock in Dublin, passed away suddenly but peacefully on Friday night at St Vincent's University Hospital. He was diagnosed with stomach cancer in 2009.

The notice read: “Dermot passed peacefully while surrounded by his loving family and while in the care of the wonderful doctors, nurses and staff of the ICU.”

“He is predeceased by his father Peter O’Neill and his mother Maura O’Neill (née Hall).

“He will be sadly missed by his sisters Carol and Louise, his brothers-in-law Robin and James, his nieces and nephews Ciara, Jack, Leon and Hannah and his great nephew Pearce as well as by his uncles, aunts, cousins and friends.”

No funeral arrangements have been announced at this time.