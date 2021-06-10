Gardaí accompany Hutch/Kinahan feud murder suspect on commercial flight as he is extradited back to Ireland to face charges

Gangster Thomas “Nicky” McConnell is due to arrive back in Dublin today on a commercial flight from Turkey to face a feud related murder charge.

Gardai are currently with McConnell at Istanbul Airport. He is expected to land in Ireland later this afternoon.

He is due to appear before courts this evening to be charged with the murder of Gareth Hutch who shot dead in May 2016 as part of the Hutch/Kinahan feud.

Expand Close Gareth Hutch / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Gareth Hutch

He is expected to appear before a special sitting of Tallaght District Court.

McConnell was the subject of a European Arrest Warrant in relation to the murder of Gareth Hutch (36) who was shot dead in a car park outside Avondale House, on North Cumberland Street, on May 24, 2016.

This warrant was activated by international police agency Interpol who were involved with Turkish police in the arrest of McConnell who is understood to have been living alone in a beach house in the popular Kusadasi resort in the months before his dramatic arrest last June.

Siblings Jonathan (35) and Regina Keogh (43), together with their pal Thomas Fox (33), were convicted at the Special Criminal Court in 2018 of the murder of Gareth Hutch., the nephew of Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch.

Gardai believe that Thomas McConnell was also present at the scene when the gruesome gun murder took place.

Jonathan Keogh and ‘Nicky’ McConnell were close pals and criminal associates who got involved in the so-called ‘New INLA’ which backed the Kinahan cartel for cash in their bitter feud with the Hutch mob which has claimed up to 18 lives.

‘Nicky’ was previously arrested and detained for almost a week by officers from Mountjoy Garda Station where he was questioned about the Gareth Hutch murder before being released without charge.

Expand Close Thomas 'Nicky' McConnell / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Thomas 'Nicky' McConnell

His phone was seized when he was in garda custody and when officers analysed his number they found it was in extensive contact with two numbers based in Thailand, believed to be connected to Eamon Cumberton who was based in the Asian country at the time, as well as Ms Keogh’s number, Mr Fox’s number and two numbers found in a car linked to Jonathan Keogh.

Eamon Cumberton (33) is currently serving a life sentence for the murder of dissident republican Michael Barr who was killed in April 2016 as part of the Hutch-Kinahan feud.

McConnell fled Ireland shortly after this and is understood to have been mainly based in the Ladies Beach area of Kusadasi before his arrest.

The brutal slaying of Gareth Hutch was caught on CCTV and he suffered four gunshot injuries, two to the back of the neck, one to the lower back and one to the right of the upper chest.

At the Special Criminal Court trial, the prosecution contended that Jonathan Keogh threatened to kill Mr Hutch the evening before the shooting, that Thomas Fox and Regina Keogh were instrumental in planning the murder, and Mr Keogh and another man, Mr AB, were the shooters.

Gardai alleged that Ballymun thug McConnell is ‘Mr AB’.