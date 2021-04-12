Gardaí working in mandatory hotel quarantine system to be vaccinated

Gardaí working in the mandatory hotel quarantine system are to be vaccinated.

The Government is expected to announce plans to vaccinate around 500 gardaí involved in the quarantine regime from today.

The move follows calls from Garda representative bodies to have their members vaccinated.

Teacher unions have hit out at changes to the National Vaccination Programme which meant they would no longer be prioritised.

Gardaí are not based in mandatory quarantine hotels but do assist when issues arise with passengers who legally obliged to stay in hotels.

Defence Force members work directly with the hotels and have been vaccinated.

The decision to vaccinate gardaí was agreed by Justice Minister Helen McEntee and Health Minister Stephen Donnelly.

The vaccines will be given to gardaí working in the Border Management Unit in Dublin Airport along with other frontline gardaí involved in immigration control. Other frontline gardai working with the quarantine hotels are also expected to get the vaccines.

Minister McEntee gave Garda Commissioner Drew Harris approval to vaccinate gardaí this afternoon. Who gets the vaccines will be an operational matter for An Garda Siochana.

