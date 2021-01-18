Gardaí warn public of courier payment scams as online shopping increases

Gardaí are warning consumers of the increased presence of text and email scams as online shopping increases.

An Garda Síochána have issued a warning to consumers to be on alert for fraudsters pretending to be various courier companies.

With online shopping and parcel deliveries increasing due to the closure of the retail industry, scammers are pretending to be courier companies in emails and text messages to trick members of the public.

In these emails and texts, it is requested that the recipient pay an additional cost for customs clearance prior to delivery of their parcel.

In some instances these fraudulent correspondences have been circulated in Irish.

Gardaí are asking anyone who receives such a communication not to provide payment details, take a screenshot of the text or email and then delete it.

Anyone who believes they have been the victim of a fraud, or an attempted fraud, is asked to report the matter to their local Garda station.

These scams take advantage of the confusion around Brexit and use this uncertainty to defraud people, the Gardaí have said.

Gardaí are advising people who receive unsolicited correspondence and are awaiting a package to first independently verify the status of their package with the relevant postal service or courier.

You should never click on links in an unsolicited text or email, never provide payment details or give away personal data like your PIN, card numbers or passwords, they said.

Gardaí say you should not respond to such messages and delete them straight away, and never open attachments in unsolicited emails.

"Be careful, do your research, don’t rush in, ask yourself why me? Why am I getting this great offer, and if it sounds too good to be true, then it probably is”.

“Only use secure sites and make sure you are on the real site. Check the URL and look for the trust seals. Make sure to check these sites privacy policy, refunds policy and contact us section.

“Use trusted payment methods and never send cash, use sites where a padlock symbol is shown beside the website address and do not under any circumstances use public Wi-Fi when making payments - switch to 3G/4G on your phone if necessary,” Detective Superintendent Michael Cryan of the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau said.

