Gardaí warn of fraudsters asking for advance payments in exchange for ‘quick, easy, unsecured loans’

Gardaí have issued a stark warning to the public warning of fraudsters who ask for advance payments in exchange for “quick, easy, unsecured loans”.

Advanced fee fraud involves individuals paying upfront in the promise of a sum of money in exchange, which is not paid.

Gardaí have noticed that there has been an increase in this kind of fraud, which start off with victims being required to fill in forms online from websites offering “quick, easy, unsecured loans”.

A follow up phone call is then made to the victim, from an Irish number, where they are told that they must make a fee in advance of the loan for insurance purposes, set up costs or a first installment in advance.

Ahead of the festive season, Gardaí have advised that while these “scams look professional in nature” there are several red flags.

These include: offers of quick and easy money; no guarantor or security is asked for, as well as no ID; requirement to pay a fee in advance; pressure that the opportunity for the loan may be lost and the company not being regulated by the Irish Central Bank.

A Garda spokesperson said that if a loan “sounds too good to be true, it almost certainly is too good to be true.”

The force advises to not apply for a loan from an entity not governed by the Central Bank and check the website to see if it is authorised.

It also warned that a firm may "clone” the details of an authorised entity by taking the details of an authorised entity and claiming to either be that entity or an associated entity.

Customers should not allow their accounts to be used to move or hold money for any period of time and that matters should be reported to a local garda station.

“Unfortunately there are no cheap easy loans available in the market,” said the spokesperson.

“Always be fraud aware, particularly when you receive an unsolicited phone call, email, text or other communication that leads to a request for personal or banking information,” they added.

