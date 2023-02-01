Gardai warn of disinformation over assault of woman in north Dublin

The incident allegedly occurred near Cappagh Road in Finglas in the early hours of Friday.

The incident occurred in north Dublin on Friday (PA)

Gardai have warned about the spread of disinformation as they issued an appeal over the assault of a woman in north Dublin last week.

Gardai have issued an appeal to find a taxi driver who took a man and a woman from a location in the south inner city that night.

The taxi is believed to have travelled to Finglas via the industrial estate in Ballycoolin.

The passengers in the vehicle are described as being a white woman with blonde hair, who was wearing high boots, a pink blazer and a black jacket.

The male passenger is white, aged in his 20s, of average height and build, and he was wearing a red top with blue jeans.

An Garda Siochana said it is aware “of a significant volume of misinformation and disinformation in circulation with regards to this ongoing investigation”.

Its statement added: “For clarity, Gardai are following a definite line of inquiry and are not looking for anyone else at this time.”

The taxi driver or anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Finglas Garda Station on 01 666 7500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.