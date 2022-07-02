Gardaí warn holidaymakers against sharing travel plans online due to ‘home being unoccupied’

Gardaí have warned people against sharing travel plans online or posting while still away if their house is left unoccupied.

In a warning shared online, gardaí advised members of the public to be mindful of what they post online while abroad as this may alert “unscrupulous people” to their whereabouts.

“Many of you will be going on holiday in the coming weeks. If you are heading away and your home is going to be unoccupied – we are asking you to also be mindful of what you share online as your travel plans could be shared with unscrupulous people,” the statement said.

Gardaí advised people to avoid posting about upcoming travel plans, sharing photos or updates while still away.

They urged holiday goers to respect other people’s privacy and not to tag others without their permission while on holiday.

Gardaí also warned people to consider turning off the location sharing setting on their camera and phone apps.

This comes as Dublin Airport continues to experience a very busy period as many people are jetting off on trips abroad to enjoy the summer holidays.

Last weekend marked the airport’s busiest weekend since before the pandemic.

The Dublin Airport Authority (DAA) said between 50,000 and 55,000 passengers departed the airport each day last weekend as schools broke for the summer holidays.

Head of communications for the DAA, Kevin Cullinane, said these high figures will continue throughout the summer.

"This will become the norm on a daily basis now that primary schools are breaking up, we will be looking at those kind of numbers every day for the rest of June and July,” he said.

The advice remains the same passengers should arrive two and half hours before a short-haul flight and three and a half hours before a long-haul flight.

Those that are checking in luggage should add an extra hour to this.