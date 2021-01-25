Gardaí warn foreign holidays ‘not essential travel’ as they issue over 1,500 fines for breaking 5km travel limit

Gardaí have reminded the public that foreign holidays are “not deemed essential” as they announced around 1,500 fines have been issued in the past two weeks for breaking the 5km travel limit.

Since the introduction of these fines two weeks ago, 909 had been processed as of yesterday and approximately 645 fines are being processed.

Gardaí also reminded the public that if a driver is found to be in breach of travel regulations and more than 5km from their home, adult passengers can be fined as well as the driver.

This is also the case for adults stopped while cycling or walking.

Read More

A garda spokesperson said its series of checkpoints and high visibility patrols at public amenities across the country will continue.

They added: “An Garda Síochána is reminding people that they are only allowed to exercise within 5km of their home.

"The 5km limit includes the distance travelled from a person’s home to a location for exercise. In other words, you can’t travel more than 5km to a location to exercise.

"In addition, An Garda Síochána is reminding the public that travel to airports and ports should only be taken for essential reasons. Holidays abroad are not deemed essential.”

Speaking about the number of fines, Deputy Commissioner, Policing and Security, John Twomey said: “The vast majority of people are complying with the non-essential travel regulations. We thank them for that.

"Unfortunately, there are still some people who are putting themselves, their loved ones and everyone they come into contact with at risk of getting Covid-19 by not complying with public health regulations.

"There are people dying and are seriously ill from Covid-19. Our health service and all who work in it are under serious pressure.

"People need to adhere to the public health regulations to help save lives and reduce that pressure.

"Please keep yourself and others safe by staying home. Only make essential journeys. Limit your contacts. Practice social distancing. Wash your hands.”

Read More

​​​​​​​

Online Editors