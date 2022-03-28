Gardaí warn employees over business email fraud, nearly €6m stolen from Irish companies in 2021

As part of Fraud Awareness Week, the Gardaí is warning people in any business setting to be very wary of sending payments online

Gardaí have warned employees about fraudulent email payment requests as almost €6 million was stolen from companies based in Ireland in 2021.

As part of Fraud Awareness Week, gardaí are warning people in any business setting to be very wary of sending payments online, especially when asked to send money to "new bank account numbers.”

This figure shows a decrease of 48pc when compared with 2020. The number of reports of business email compromise fraud also dropped 15pc from 330 to 281.

In most cases, money is transferred abroad, and victims range from very small businesses to large corporations.

Speaking at today’s briefing, Detective Chief Superintendent Pat Lordan of the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau, said no business is “immune” to this type of scam.

"The victims of business email compromise fraud range from very small businesses to large corporations. The consequences of falling for a scam such as this can be catastrophic and may even result in the closure of businesses and redundancies,” Superintendent Lordan said.

“All employees should be aware of this fraud and receive training to avoid this type of scam. If in any doubt, delay the transfer and report any suspected fraud to Gardaí as soon as possible – early reporting can be the difference between recovering most of the funds versus very little.”

Business email compromise fraud, also known as invoice re-direct fraud, is where a fraudster sends an email to an individual or a business pretending to be a supplier and asks for an invoice to be paid immediately, usually to a new bank account because "they’ve changed bank”.

They provide a new IBAN and BIC code for this new account and often the target does not know that it has been a victim of a crime until sometime later when the legitimate supplier sends a reminder for invoice payment.

To do this, fraudsters might send an email with a spoof email address, an email that looks like it’s from a trusted source, or use malware to take over a legitimate business email account and send an email from that.

Gardaí have advised employees to always be suspicious when asked to send money to a new bank account. Delay the transfer while you phone the company to double-check if the bank account has changed to ensure you’re not dealing with a fraudster.

Any time you are asked to change bank account details on a system, check the location of the IBAN, via a Google search, check the URL and the spelling.

Gardaí are advising members of the public who believe they are a victim of business email compromise fraud to contact any Garda Station and report the crime.