Gardaí urge public not to share images circulating on social media following discovery of body on Dublin beach

Gardaí have appealed to the public not to share images of a deceased man on a beach which are being circulated on social media.

They said they are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the discovery of the body of the man on Bower Beach in Balbriggan, Co. Dublin, yesterday.

A statement released this afternoon said: “Gardaí are currently following a number of definite lines of enquiry and are making efforts to contact the family members of the deceased.

“An Garda Síochána is aware of certain images of the deceased male on the beach being circulated on social media messaging apps. An Garda Síochána is appealing to the public not to share these images.

“The circulation of such images is not only disrespectful to the family of the deceased but is also unhelpful to the Garda investigation.”

The statement added that “An Garda Síochána is not in a position to provide further details at this time.”