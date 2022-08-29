Gardaí urge parents to be cyber safe when sharing back-to-school snaps

Gardaí urge parents to be careful when sharing pictures of their children online.

Gardaí are urging parents to take steps to protect themselves and their children when sharing back to school photographs online.

"As schools nationwide begin to reopen this week - lots of proud loved ones will be uploading and posting photos of children in uniform,” a garda spokesperson said.

“Our Cyber Crime Bureau have some useful guidance so that we can all #BeCyberSmart and protect their safety online.”

When sharing a picture of their child in a school uniform or sports kit, gardaí said parents should “blur the school or team logo”.

They should also “blur any other identifiable information” on books or bags.

When taking photos outside their house, parents should “remove your door number” from the image.

Meanwhile, adults have also been advised to “turn off the location data on your phone”.

The Garda National Cyber Crime Bureau has a parents guide to cyber safety on its website.

It comes as the findings of a recent survey revealed that almost nine out of 10 Irish parents worry about the content their child could be seeing online and half are troubled by a lack of control over their internet use.

To mark the launch its new digital protection product, Secure Net, Vodafone Ireland conducted the survey into the public’s concerns and behaviours around online safety and security.

It found that many of us are not as comfortable online as we would like to be, with two-thirds (66pc) admitting they are concerned about their online safety and do not feel confident in how to protect themselves.

It also found that 88pc of parents are worried about their children online.

According to the research of 750 parents of children aged between four and 14, some 69pc of children use connected devices daily, and just under two-thirds (62pc) are online for one to three hours per day.