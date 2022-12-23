Gardaí urge motorists to drive with care as 270 vehicles caught speeding so far today

Gardaí have appealed to motorists to comply with speed limits after 270 vehicles have been detected travelling in excess of the applicable speed limit so far today.

As part of Operation Slow Down, which is supported by the Road Safety Authority (RSA), speed checks will be conducted for 24 hours until 7am tomorrow, Christmas Eve.

The appeal was issued in order to reduce the number of speed-related collisions, save lives and reduce injuries on our roads.

In the first five hours of the 24-hour National Slow Down Day, GoSafe checked the speed of 68,326 vehicles and detected 270 vehicles travelling in excess of the applicable speed limit.

This initiative highlights the dangers of speeding with an aim of increasing compliance with speed limits, deterring motorists from driving at excessive or inappropriate speed and ultimately reducing the number of serious road traffic collisions this Christmas and New Year period in particular.

To date, 156 people have lost their lives on Irish roads this year. This is 28 more than on this day last year.

There have been some 1,172 serious collisions resulting in injury, often life altering.

Examples of motorists putting themselves and others at risk include a motorist travelling at 88km/h in a 50km/h zone on the Coolock Lane, Dublin 17, another travelling at 135km/h in a 80km/h zone on the N4 Ballydowd, Lucan, 76km/h in a 50km/h zone on the N6 in Galway, 136km/h in a 120km/h zone on the M6 in Westmeath.

Motorists have also been caught travelling below the speed limit, including a motorist driving at 89km/h in a 100km/h aone on the N80 Craan Kildavin, in Carlow and another travelling at 88km/h in a 100km/h zone on the N13 Moness Burt, Donegal.

The assistant commissioner of Roads Policing & Community Engagement said today’s ongoing Operation Slow Down is “not about Gardaí setting out to detect speed and issue fines, this is about saving lives because reducing motorists’ speed is essential to improving road safety”.

Paula Hilman said: "We know from our enforcement activity that motorists continue to recklessly drive at speeds significantly above the posted speed limits.”

“This not only poses a serious risk to themselves and their passengers but to all the road users, especially vulnerable pedestrians and cyclists.

"I am appealing to all road users to please support us in our efforts to keep people safe on our roads. The message from us is clear – regularly check your speed, drive safely and slow down.”

The CEO of the Road Safety Authority urged people to plan their Christmas journeys ahead of time and to take care.

Sam Waide said: "The roads are going to be very busy over the coming days with people travelling for Christmas and the New Year. Busy roads mean it may take to take longer to arrive at your destination.”

"My advice is to plan ahead, leave earlier if making a long journey, take frequent breaks to avoid driver tiredness and to slow down. Remember the time savings you gain from speeding are miniscule so don’t put yourself or others at risk.

"Between December 24 and 31 last year nine people were killed and a further 30 people suffered serious injuries following road collisions. Let’s ensure that no more families are left grieving. Together we can make sure that all road users arrive home safe this Christmas.”