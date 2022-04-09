Gardai trying to establish motive in gun attack on a man who was shot in the face in Dublin

Gardai are trying to establish a motive in relation to a gun attack on a man who was shot in the face in Dublin on Friday.

The 29-year-old, who has no known links to organised crime, was shot in a car in Cherrywood Grove in Clondalkin around 5pm on Friday.

It is believed he suffered one gunshot wound to the face in the attack.

The man, who is from Oldchurch Crescent in Clondalkin was rushed to Tallaght Hospital where he is being treated for his injuries which are not life-threatening.

Gardai are trying to establish a motive for the shooting or determine if it was a case of mistaken identity and are believed to be following a number of lines of inquiry.

The injured man is not known to gardai for involvement in crime.

No arrests have been made and gardai from Clondalkin are leading the investigation into the shooting.