Gardaí to patrol Dart, Luas and inter-city rail routes to prevent anti-social behaviour

Gardaí will engage in a special operation which will see them patrol the Dart, Luas and eight inter-city rail routes to prevent and detect anti-social behaviour.

The second of two national Community Engagement and Rail Safety Partnership days of operation takes place today in partnership with Irish Rail and Transdev Ireland.

The focus is on community engagement and a high level of visibility on the rail networks and at train stations nationwide to ensure safety.

High visibility patrolling will operate between the hours of 3pm and 11pm each day within the Dublin Region at Connolly and Heuston Stations and nationwide on eight intercity routes.

Local crime prevention officers and community policing gardaí will deliver crime prevention advice at community engagement/crime prevention stands at a number of stations from 3pm to 8pm.

Read More

A garda spokesperson said the key objectives are to ensure public safety by addressing anti-social behaviour.

“To protect life and property, to engage with the public and provide crime prevention advice, to support Irish Rail and Transdev Ireland personnel in tackling these issues, vindicating the human rights of each individual, preventing crime, bringing criminals to justice, through the detection and investigating of crime, and improving rail safety,” the spokesperson said.

The eight intercity routes include the Mayo division, incorporating Ballyhaunis, Claremorris, Manulla Junction, Foxford, Ballina, Castlebar and Westport Stations.

The Galway division, incorporating Galway, Oranmore, Athenry, Attymon, Woodlawn, Ballinsloe and South from Athenry, Craigwell, Ardrahan and Gort.

Sligo and Roscommon/Leitrim divisions, incorporating Sligo, Colloney, Ballymote, Boyle, Carrick on Shannon, Dromod, Longford and Edworthstown.

The Kildare division, incorporating Newbridge, Kildare, Monasterevin and Athy Stations.

The Wicklow and Wexford division, incorporating Bray, Greystones, Wicklow, Rathdrum, Arklow, Gorey, Enniscorthy, Wexford, and Roslare stations.

Limerick and Tipperary divisions, incorporating Limerick, Limerick Junction, Castledonnell, Birdhill, Nenagh, Cloughjordan, Roscrea, Ballbrophy, Templemore, Thurles, Tipperary, Cahir, Clonmel and Carrick on Suir.

The Cork City, North and West divisions incorporating Charleville, Mallow, Banteer, Millstreet and Rathmore Stations as well as Cork City, Glounthane, Cobh and Midleton Stations.

Read More



