Gardaí to enforce National Slow Down Day tomorrow to highlight dangers of speeding

Gardaí will conduct a National Slow Down Day tomorrow for 24 hours to highlight the dangers of speeding on our roads.

The speed enforcement operation, which is supported by the Road Safety Authority (RSA), will start at 7am tomorrow morning and last until the same time on Saturday.

The aim is to remind drivers of the dangers of speeding, to increase compliance with speed limits and act as a deterrent to driving at excessive or inappropriate speed.

The overall objective is to reduce the number of speed related collisions, save lives and reduce injuries on our roads.

Last year saw an increase in fatal road traffic collisions with 157 lives tragically lost, the largest death toll on our roads since 2016.

So far this year there have been 52 fatalities on our roads, an increase of three on the same day last year.

Recent garda enforcement data and RSA research demonstrates that drivers continue to speed.

During 2022, 73pc of fatal collisions occurred on rural (80km/h or more) roads with 27pc on urban roads.

It has been estimated that 30pc of fatal collisions are as a direct result of speeding or inappropriate speed.

Gardaí said it is important to remember that no matter how good the road and weather conditions are, any increase in speed will “significantly increase the likelihood of being involved in a serious or fatal road traffic collision.”

Chief Superintendent Jane Humphries said speeding is one of the major causes of road accidents.

"As we all hit the road, it's important to remember that every time we get behind the wheel, we hold the responsibility of keeping ourselves and others safe,” she said.

“Unfortunately, accidents and fatalities on the road are still far too common. Speeding not only puts you at risk but also endangers the lives of others around you.

“Every time you speed, you increase the likelihood of losing control of your vehicle, which could lead to a serious or fatal accident. Additionally, if you are driving too fast, you might not be able to react in time to avoid an obstacle or another vehicle on the road."

Supt Humphries said motorists must drive responsibly, obey speed limits and be aware of their surroundings.

“Remember, speed limits are there for a reason, to keep you and others safe. The consequences of speeding can be devastating, not only for yourself but for other innocent people on the road,” she said.

"Let's take the initiative to make our roads safer, not only this National Slow Down Day but every day, by slowing down and making sure we are driving at a safe and appropriate speed.

“By doing so, we can help prevent accidents and make our communities safer for everyone."