Gardaí to continue high visibility patrols at beauty spots this weekend with dry spell on the way

Gardaí will continue their high visibility patrols at popular beauty spots this weekend with a forecast dry spell on the way, after reports of large numbers at public amenities on Saturday and Sunday.

A dry spell is forecast to begin Thursday after an unsettled start to the week, and Gardaí have confirmed they will be operating nationwide checkpoints and high visibility patrols at public amenities across the country this weekend.

“Current regulations and guidelines are still to stay at home and reduce your contacts, only exercise within 5km of your home,” a Garda spokesperson said in a statement.

A milder weekend and prolonged sunshine saw more people out and about on Saturday and Sunday with reports of large crowds attending various beauty spots and parks.

Numerous amenities in the capital were reported as having large crowds with The Phoenix Park seeing particularly high traffic.

The Office of Public Works Twitter account attached to the park asked anyone intending to travel to Phoenix Park to consider walking or cycling as all car parks were near capacity. Eventually the Chapelizod gate was closed due to the numbers arriving.

Many tens of thousands of people live within 5km of many popular tourist attractions and public amenities, Gardaí noted when speaking to the Irish Times yesterday.

In light of the expected increase in numbers out and about this weekend, Gardaí are appealing to the public to plan their activities “in accordance with regulations and guidelines.”

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána reiterated to Independent.ie that enforcement is a last resort and that members will engage, explain and encourage adherence to Covid-19 guidelines when patrolling this weekend.

