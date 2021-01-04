Gardaí suspect man’s death after apparent assault linked to earlier traffic collision

Garda search teams near to the scene where a man died after an assault at Allenwood South in Kildare early on Sunday morning. Photo: Damien Storan

A man who died following an apparent assault on a Co Kildare road in the early hours of yesterday morning has been named locally as Mark Loughlin (29).

Mr Loughlin, originally from Edenderry, Co Offally, was found on a rural road in Allenwood South after gardaí had attended an earlier incident nearby.

Gardaí are treating the discovery of Mr Loughlin just before 4am as being related to the earlier incident that happened at around 1am.

In the first incident gardaí from Robertsown responded to a public order incident at Allenwood South.

A silver Audi car was reported to have been involved in a collision with a red Renault Traffic van.

But when gardaí arrived at the scene, no complaint was made to officers.

Two vehicles were detained pending forensic examinations.

Local man Michael O’Kelly told the Irish Independent his family heard banging and shouting just before 2am and did not know what was going on.

“We could hear crashing and banging and raised voices and then the gardaí arrived,” he said.

“The helicopter was up over the scene for around 20 minutes,” he added.

Later on, at 3.49am, gardaí received a further call of another public order incident or assault in the same area.

When they arrived they discovered Mr Loughlin lying on the road being given CPR.

He was rushed by ambulance to Naas General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The scene at Allenwood South remained sealed off yesterday for a forensic examination.

A Garda sign on the roadway stopped traffic on the narrow and winding rural road, and Garda tape could be seen across the gateway of a house on a bend in the road.

Mr Loughlin, who also used the nickname ‘Yob’, was understood to have become a father last October.

He was known to gardaí and was jailed in February last year for 10 months for headbutting a 16-year-old girl on an Offaly street in August 2019.

He had also been sentenced to three and a half years in December 2015 for a violent incident on the night of June 18 and morning of June 19, 2015, when he fired a shot at gardaí from the passenger seat of a car as the gardaí were trying to stop it.

He had told gardai he had intended using the gun to put pressure on somebody to pay a drugs debt.

Mr Loughlin’s family declined to comment on his death yesterday.

Gardaí are seeking information on the movement of a Silver Audi A4, registration 09CN6292 on Saturday evening into the early hours of yesterday morning, as well as information in relation to the incident between the Silver Audi A4 and the Red Renault Traffic van in the Allenwood area.

They are also seeking information in relation to any incidents which occurred in the Allenwood South area between 12am and 4.30am, including the fatal assault at Allenwood South.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Naas gardaí on 045 884300, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666111 or any garda station.

