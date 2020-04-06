Gardai surprise elderly residents in Co Cork nursing home with Easter treat

GARDAI took time out of policing duties today to surprise elderly residents at a nursing home in Co Cork with a special Easter treat.

Elderly residents and staff at Cramers Court Nursing Home in Belgooly, Kinsale, Co Cork, were thrilled to see a group of community gardai show up with a batch of Easter Eggs and a special delivery of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), donated by Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Activities co-ordinator at Cramers Court Nursing Home, Teresa O’Donovan said the delivery lifted the spirits of all 66 residents at a time where family visits are restricted due to the ongoing health crisis.

“There was great excitement across the home, from both staff and residents, to see the community Gardaí arrive up with their sirens on, delivering the essential PPE equipment and an assortment of Easter Eggs," Ms Donovan told Independent.ie.

It was such an incredibly kind gesture and showed such community spirit. We cannot thank Thermo Fisher Scientific enough for thinking of us at this time."

Garda Damien Craven, Sergeant Sean Murray and Sergeant Sean Murray also stopped to say hello to the residents from behind the nursing home windows.

“With visitor restrictions in place in the nursing home, this small gesture of a wave and a quick chat, along with the delivery itself, brought a smile to the face of everyone that was there.”

Meanwhile, garda stations across the country have received an influx sweets, chocolate, home-baked goods, and children’s drawings as a token of appreciation for the hard work gardai have put in over the course of the coronavirus crisis.

A garda spokesperson said gardai appreciate the kind gestures from members of the public across the country during this trying time.

Online Editors