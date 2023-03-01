Gardaí seize Zopiclone tablets worth over €60,000 and arrest two men following search in Dublin

Gardaí from the Ballymun and Coolock Drugs Units seized Zopiclone tablets valued in excess of €60,000 following searches in Ballymun, Dublin 9, earlier today.

Gardaí have seized drugs worth over €60,000 and arrested two men following a search operation in Dublin.

Following searches in Ballymun earlier today, gardaí from the Ballymun and Coolock Drugs Units seized Zopiclone tablets valued in excess of €60,000.

Two properties were searched by gardaí as part of the operation.

A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested following a search in which an estimated €58,800 worth of Zopiclone tablets were seized.

The man was later detained under Section 2 of the Drug Trafficking Act 1996 at Ballymun garda station.

He is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin, this evening.

A man, aged in his 20s, was arrested following a second search in which approximately €1,316 worth of Zopiclone tablets were seized.

He has since been charged and will appear before the courts at a later date.

Gardaí said their investigations are ongoing.

Meanwhile, in a separate operation, gardaí have seized 10kgs of suspected cannabis herb with an estimated value of €200,000 and arrested one man in Co Limerick.

As part of an intelligence-led operation targeting organised crime in the Limerick area, a joint operation was carried out earlier today by members of the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, the Limerick Divisional Drugs Unit and the Revenue Customs Service.

During the course of this operation, Revenue officers seized approximately 10kg of suspected cannabis herb, with an estimated value of €200,000.

Gardaí arrested a man, aged in his 20s, following this seizure.

He is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Henry Street garda station.