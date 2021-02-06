Gardaí seize over €70,000 of suspected cocaine in Mayo

Over €70,000 worth of suspected cocaine was seized by the gardaí yesterday, following an incident in Mayo in which three people were charged.

Shortly before 7pm yesterday evening, Gardaí from the Mayo Divisional Drugs Task Force stopped and searched a man in his twenties on the Main Street in Balla.

Gardaí found the man to be in possession of suspect cocaine valued at around €1,500. He was subsequently arrested, taken to Castlebar Garda Station, and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act of 1984.

During a follow-up operation, gardaí conducted a search of a home in Balla with a warrant. During the search, they seized 1kg of possible cocaine with an estimated street value of €71,640 (subject to analysis), as well as various drug paraphernalia.

Two people were arrested at the scene of the search operation. A man and a woman both in their twenties were also taken to Castlebar Garda Station where they were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act of 1984.

All three people who were arrested yesterday in relation to this matter have since been charged and appeared before a special sitting of Castlebar District Court this afternoon.

Irish Independent