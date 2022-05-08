Gardaí seize over €1.5m of suspected drugs and nearly 40k in cash as male (20s) arrested following search operations in two counties

Gardai seized €39,750 in cash in Kildare and Meath as part of Operation Tara. Picture: Garda Info

As part of Operation Tara, Gardai seized over €1.5 million of suspected cannabis and cocaine in Kildare and Meath.

Gardaí have seized over €1.5m of suspected drugs along with a large sum of cash and arrested one man following search operations in two counties on Saturday.

The man, aged in his 20s, was the occupant of an intercepted vehicle in Co Meath.

He was arrested at the scene and taken to Ashbourne Garda Station where he is currently being detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Drug Trafficking Act, 1996.

Search operations were conducted as part of Operation Tara in counties Kildare and Meath on Saturday, May 7.

At approximately 11.30am, Gardaí intercepted a vehicle on the M1 Motorway in Co Meath.

During the course of a search of this vehicle, approximately €39,750 in cash was located and seized.

At approximately 12pm on Saturday a number of properties were searched in the Newbridge area of Co Kildare as part of this investigation.

Approximately €420,000 of suspected cocaine and €1.12m of suspected cannabis were seized during the course of a search of one of these properties.

Suspected mixing agents and other drug paraphernalia were also seized. All of the drugs seized will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

Investigations are ongoing.