Gardai seize machine gun and two loaded handguns in west Dublin

Gardaí have seized a submachine gun and two loaded handguns during a planned operation in west Dublin today.

Local gardaí from Lucan district and members of the Armed Support Unit were involved in the search in the Shancastle area of Clondalkin at around 3pm.

No arrests were made in the operation and detectives are trying to establish what gang controlled the guns.

The guns were found in two cars that sources say were “abandoned” as a “floating garda checkpoint” was in the area at the time.

The two 9mm handguns were found in one vehicle while the machine gun which had a full magazine beside it was found on the back seat of the other car.

“Tensions between various crime groups in that locality has increased in recent weeks which has led to more armed patrols being deployed in the area,” a senior source told Independent.ie.

“A system of high visibility floating checkpoints are in operation which are aimed at disrupting serious criminal activity,” the source added.

Sources say that gardaí believe the occupants of the two cars fled the scene when they noticed gardaí in the area.

Last Tuesday in a daylight gun attack, a number of shots were fired at a property in nearby Shancastle Close at around 4.30pm.

No one was injured in the incident but significant damage was caused to the house.

The gunman in that case approached the house on foot and then ran away from the scene after the shots were discharged.

Online Editors