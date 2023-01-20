Gardaí seize high value BMW and two Rolex watches in Dublin raids

Gardaí have seized cash and a number of high value items, including a BMW and Rolex watches, following a series of raids in Dublin.

The Criminal Assets Bureau conducted the search operation in the Dublin 13 area of North Dublin this morning.

In total, eight searches were conducted – one at a residential property and seven at what has been described as “professional premises".

A garda spokesperson confirmed that during the course of the raids the following items were seized: “2020 BMW X7 ‘M – Sport’ valued new at €146,000. Two Rolex watches and jewellery valued in excess of €20,000. Approximately €15,000 in cash, [and] documentation in relation to financial and property transactions.”

"Today’s operation marks a significant development in the on-going Criminal Assets Bureau investigation which is focused on the assets of an international Organised Criminal Group (OCG) involved in the cultivation, sale and supply of controlled drugs through a network of cannabis grow houses, brothel keeping and the subsequent laundering of the proceeds of their criminal conduct,” the spokesperson added.