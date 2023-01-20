| 3.7°C Dublin

Gardaí seize high value BMW and two Rolex watches in Dublin raids

Photo courtesy of: @gardainfo Expand
Photo courtesy of: @gardainfo Expand

Close

Photo courtesy of: @gardainfo

Photo courtesy of: @gardainfo

Photo courtesy of: @gardainfo

Photo courtesy of: @gardainfo

/

Photo courtesy of: @gardainfo

Paul Hyland

Gardaí have seized cash and a number of high value items, including a BMW and Rolex watches, following a series of raids in Dublin.

The Criminal Assets Bureau conducted the search operation in the Dublin 13 area of North Dublin this morning.

In total, eight searches were conducted – one at a residential property and seven at what has been described as “professional premises".

Photo courtesy of: @gardainfo Expand

Close

Photo courtesy of: @gardainfo

Photo courtesy of: @gardainfo

Photo courtesy of: @gardainfo

A garda spokesperson confirmed that during the course of the raids the following items were seized: “2020 BMW X7 ‘M – Sport’ valued new at €146,000. Two Rolex watches and jewellery valued in excess of €20,000. Approximately €15,000 in cash, [and] documentation in relation to financial and property transactions.”

"Today’s operation marks a significant development in the on-going Criminal Assets Bureau investigation which is focused on the assets of an international Organised Criminal Group (OCG) involved in the cultivation, sale and supply of controlled drugs through a network of cannabis grow houses, brothel keeping and the subsequent laundering of the proceeds of their criminal conduct,” the spokesperson added.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy