Gardaí seize drugs worth €30,000 following multi-agency operation in Dublin

Gardaí have located and seized €20,000 worth of suspected cocaine and €10,000 worth of suspected cannabis following a search operation in Dublin today.

Officers conducted a multi-agency operation in Baldoyle in Dublin today as part of an investigation into organised crime in the North Dublin region.

The multi-agency operation was coordinated by gardaí in the Coolock and Raheny districts and included officials from Fingal County Council, Revenue and the Department of Social Protection.

The operation was conducted in response to organised crime and illegal dumping in the area.

Searches of three residences were conducted under warrant and an additional small quantity of drugs were seized. The drugs are now subject to forensic analysis.

Three bench warrants were executed at the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning. One woman was arrested and charged for theft offences, and later appeared before the Criminal Courts of Justice.

One vehicle was seized under Section 41 of the Road Traffic Act and five Fixed Charge Penalty Notices were issued for various road traffic offences.

Investigations are ongoing.