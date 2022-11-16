| 7.6°C Dublin

Gardaí seize drugs worth €20,100, a firearm and arrest one man (30s) in Co Laois

Gardaí have seized combined drugs valued at €20,100, a firearm, ammunition and arrested one man following a search operation in Co Laois today.

The man, aged in his 30s, was arrested and charged in connection with a cannabis seizure.

He is due to appear before Portlaoise District Court at a later date.

As part of Operation Tara, gardaí conducted a number of searches in the Portarlington area earlier this morning.

During the search of one property, Gardaí discovered a sawn-off shotgun, along with ammunition.

The items seized will now undergo further analysis with Forensic Science Ireland.

In two separate searches, cannabis herb valued at €2,180 and cocaine estimated to be worth €17,920 was seized by Gardaí.

The ISPCA assisted gardaí during this operation, and a number of dogs and horses were seized owing to welfare concerns.

The search operation, targeting the sale and supply of drugs in Laois, was carried out by Laois Drug and Detective Units, assisted by the Garda Armed Support Unit and Garda Dog Unit.

Investigations ongoing.

