Gardaí seize cocaine worth €60,000 during search in Co Galway

Paul Hyland

Gardaí seized a significant quantity of cocaine and arrested one man during a search operation in Co Galway yesterday afternoon, Friday, September 9.

As part of Operation Tara, gardaí attached to the Galway Divisional Drugs Unit carried out the search under warrant, at a "domestic residence” in Tuam and seized cocaine worth an estimated €60,000 and “drug paraphernalia”.

“A man, aged in his 30s, was later detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at the North Western Regional HQ,” a garda spokesperson said.

“The man has later released without charge. A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions. The drugs seized will now be sent to undergo further analysis.”

Investigations are ongoing.

