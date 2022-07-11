Gardaí seize cannabis worth an estimated €6.9m and arrest two men in Co Kilkenny

Gardaí have recovered cannabis with an estimated street value in excess of €6.9m.

The two men, who are aged in their 30s and 40s, were arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking and are this evening being detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1996, at Kilkenny garda station.

Gardaí attached to the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, assisted by Revenue Commissioners Customs Service and officers from the Eastern Region, searched a business premises on Monday at Ballyhale, Co Kilkenny, and recovered cannabis with an estimated street value in excess of €6.9m.

A garda spokesperson said: “The arrests followed an intelligence led Garda operation, targeting transnational drug trafficking networks, which was conducted in the course of Operation TARA, the focus of which is to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks.”