Gardaí seize €78,390 worth of drugs and arrest man (20s) and teenager in Co Waterford

Gardaí have seized €78,390 worth of drugs and arrested one man and a teenager following a search operation in Co Waterford.

The man, aged in his 20s, and the male teenager were arrested and are currently being detained under the provisions of the Criminal Justice Drug Trafficking Act 1996 at Waterford Garda station.

The search operation in Waterford city took place on Thursday as part of Operation Tara.

At around 8.45pm yesterday, Gardaí conducted a search of a property in Ferrybank, Waterford City.

During the course of the search, 1.1kg of cocaine with a value of €76,650 was discovered.

A further €1,740 worth of cannabis was also discovered during the search.

All of the drugs seized will now be sent for further analysis.

Operation Tara is an enhanced national anti-drugs strategy which was launched by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris in July last year.