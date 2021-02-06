Gardai seize €60,000 worth of drugs in Wexford

Over €60,000 worth of drugs were seized by gardaí from a house in Wexford yesterday.

Gardaí from the Wexford Divisional Drugs Unit carried out a search of a house in the Kilmuckbridge area of Enniscorthy, as part of “Operation Tara”.

Pending analysis, they believe they found amphetamine and cannabis worth approximately €66,000, and have subsequently seized them.

Gardaí also arrested two men in relation to the operation, one in his early forties and another in his late teens. They’re currently being detained at Wexford Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act of 1996.

The investigation remains ongoing according to Gardaí.

Irish Independent