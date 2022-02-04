| 3.3°C Dublin

Gardaí seize €590,000 worth of cannabis and cocaine in Co Cork

Gardaí seized €590,000 worth of suspected cannabis and cocaine and arrested one man during a stop and search in Co Cork this afternoon.

While carrying out a checkpoint at approximately 2:20pm, gardaí attached to the Fermoy Roads Policing Unit stopped a car for road traffic offences.

The driver, a man aged in his late 40s, was arrested and the car was seized.

A search of the car was carried out, which resulted in the discovery of approximately €380,000 worth of cannabis and an estimated €210,000 of cocaine.

The driver was taken to Fermoy Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Gardaí said the drugs which were seized will be analysed and investigations is ongoing.

