Gardaí seize €50k worth of suspected heroin and crack cocaine in Dublin

Gardaí have seized €50,000 worth of suspected drugs and made one arrest following a search operation in Dublin.

A woman, aged in her 30s, was arrested and taken to Tallaght Garda Station where she was detained for questioning under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

She has since been released without charge and a file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Shortly before 9am this morning, uniformed and detective Gardaí based at Tallaght Station searched a residence in the Tallaght area of Dublin 24, as part of ongoing investigations targeting local drugs distribution networks and related crime.

In the course of the search Gardaí recovered quantities of suspected heroin and crack cocaine with a combined estimated street value in excess of €50,000, analysis pending.

A sum of cash, scales and mobile devices were also seized. The drugs will be sent for examination and analysis to FSI.

Investigations are ongoing.