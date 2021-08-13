Gardaí seize €40,000 of suspected cannabis and arrested a man in Balbriggan Co Dublin

Gardaí have seized around €40,000 of suspected cannabis herb and arrested a man.
It was part of an operation conducted under Operation Tara yesterday, in Balbriggan, Co Dublin.
The seizure was made following a search at a residence that was carried out at around 4pm under a warrant issued under the Misuse of Drugs Act.
A man, aged in his late 40s, was arrested by gardaí at the scene.
He is being detained at Balbriggan Garda Station under the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act.
Investigations are ongoing.