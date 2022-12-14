Gardaí seize 3kgs of cocaine with estimated street value of €211,400 in north Dublin

Drugs paraphernalia was seized as part of the investigation

Gardaí seized 3kgs of cocaine and “drugs paraphernalia” during a raid at a private residence in North Dublin yesterday morning.

The search was carried out as part of Operation Tara and ongoing investigations into the sale and supply of drugs.

The Divisional Drugs Unit at Coolock Garda Station, assisted by a number of other units, conducted the search under warrant at a residence in Coolock, on Tuesday morning, December 13.

“During the course of the search 3kg of cocaine with an estimated street value of €211,400 was seized along with two large scale industrial weight press units, bagging equipment and other items of drugs paraphernalia,” a garda spokesperson said.

"The drugs are now subject to analysis by Forensic Science Ireland. No arrests were made during the search and investigations are ongoing.”