Gardaí seize €300,000 of cannabis, seven suspected guns and €12,000 cash following Dublin raids

Gardaí seized cannabis worth an estimated €300,00, seven suspected guns and €12,000 in cash during a number of raids in Dublin over recent days.

A Rolex watch and €8,000 worth a prize bonds were also seized.

The operation was led by gardaí in Crumlin and five searches were carried out in total between Monday, February 27, and Wednesday, March 1.

"Garda personnel attached to the Crumlin District Drugs Unit and Crumlin Uniform Units carried out a number of searches in the Dublin area between Monday, 27 February 2023 - Wednesday, 1 March 2023,” a garda spokesperson said.

“A total of five searches were carried out resulting in the seizure of €300,000 cannabis herb, €12,000 cash, €8,000 prize bonds, Rolex watch, [and] seven suspected Firearms.”

Gardaí said the seized drugs will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) to undergo further analysis, while the suspected firearms seized will be sent to the Garda Ballistics Unit for assessment.

“No arrests have been made at this time. Investigations ongoing,” the spokesperson added.