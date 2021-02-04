Gardaí seize €2.5m worth of cannabis after swooping on drugs delivery in Dublin

The 129 kilos of suspected cannabis herb seized in the Lusk area of North Dublin. Photo: Garda Press.

Gardaí have seized over €2.5 million worth of cannabis after swooping on a controlled drugs delivery in north Dublin.

Two men have also been arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking after the massive haul was discovered yesterday.

The intelligence operation involved members of the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and Revenue.

Gardaí were alerted after a shipment passed through Dublin Port before being transported on to Lusk where it was seized by gardaí.

In total 129kg of suspected cannabis herb, with an estimated street value of €2.58 million, was seized.

Two men, aged 45 and 52, were arrested as part of the investigation and are currently being held in separate stations.

Both men are Irish nationals and described as “lackeys” suspected of being used to transport the drugs shipment.

The pair were arrested by detectives in separate parts of the city.

They are being quizzed at Balbriggan and Dun Laoghaire garda stations under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

The men can be held for a period of up to seven days before they’re charged or released from custody pending a file to the DPP.

A garda spokesman said they were arrested in what was described as a joint intelligence led operation with Revenue Customs Service.

Detective Chief Superintendent Angela Willis, head of the GNDOCB, said: "The joint operation undertaken yesterday involving participation by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and the Revenue Customs Service, which has resulted in the seizure of illicit drugs with an estimated street value of €2.58 million, demonstrates An Garda Síochána’s continued determination to work collaboratively with others for the purpose of tackling the importation of controlled drugs into Ireland, that cause significant harm in our communities.

“We will continue to work with Revenue Customs Service and do all within our power to tackle criminality engaged in by organised crime gangs who are involved in the importation and supply of illicit drugs,” Det Chief Supt Willis added.

So far this year the GNDOCB has seized around €4m worth of drugs and over €2m in cash in separate operations targeting national and international crime gangs in Ireland.

Last month around €1.5 million in cash was seized in a separate operation targeting a Cabra drug dealer.

In 2020 the value of cash seized by the GNDOCB more than doubled on the previous year as gardaí focus on targeting the profits being made by drugs gangs across the country.

Online Editors