Gardaí seize €249,000 of ketamine hidden in barbecue set

The man, aged in his lates 20s, is currently detained at Store Street Garda station pursuant to Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

As part of ongoing investigations targeting persons suspected to be involved in an organised crime group operating in the Dublin 7 area, a joint operation was conducted by personnel attached to the Revenue Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and the DMR North Central Divisional Drugs Unit, today.

During the course of this operation, a premises was searched in the Stoneybatter area resulting in the recovery of 4.15kgs of ketamine with an estimated street value of €249,000.

The drugs were concealed inside a barbeque set and were seized by Revenue Officers, according to a garda statement.

The drugs will be sent for further analysis. Investigations are ongoing.