| 13.1°C Dublin

Gardaí seize €249,000 of ketamine hidden in barbecue set

The drugs were concealed inside a barbeque set and were seized by Revenue Officers. Expand

Close

The drugs were concealed inside a barbeque set and were seized by Revenue Officers.

The drugs were concealed inside a barbeque set and were seized by Revenue Officers.

The drugs were concealed inside a barbeque set and were seized by Revenue Officers.

Seoirse Mulgrew Twitter Email

Gardaí have arrested one man and seized ketamine with an estimated street value of €249,000 hidden in a barbecue set.

The man, aged in his lates 20s, is currently detained at Store Street Garda station pursuant to Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

As part of ongoing investigations targeting persons suspected to be involved in an organised crime group operating in the Dublin 7 area, a joint operation was conducted by personnel attached to the Revenue Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and the DMR North Central Divisional Drugs Unit, today.

During the course of this operation, a premises was searched in the Stoneybatter area resulting in the recovery of 4.15kgs of ketamine with an estimated street value of €249,000.

The drugs were concealed inside a barbeque set and were seized by Revenue Officers, according to a garda statement.

The drugs will be sent for further analysis. Investigations are ongoing.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy