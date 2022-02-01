| 10°C Dublin

Gardaí seize €220k of suspected cannabis herb in Cork

Gardaí seize approximately €220,000 of suspected cannabis herb following an operation in Co Cork Expand

Seoirse Mulgrew Twitter Email

Gardaí have seized approximately €220,000 of suspected cannabis herb following an operation in Co Cork yesterday.

Following an interaction with gardaí on uniformed mobile patrol in the Bantry area at approximately 1pm on Monday, January 31, a man in his 30s was arrested.

He was detained at Bantry Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

A quantity of suspected cannabis herb was located on this person. He has since been released without charge.

A file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

A number of follow up searches were subsequently conducted in the Bantry area and further quantities of suspected cannabis herb were recovered.

In total, suspected cannabis herb with an estimated value of approximately €220,000, pending analysis, was seized.

Investigations are ongoing.

