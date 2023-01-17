Gardaí seize 19 pit bull, Alsatian and Rottweiler dogs from residence in Limerick

Nineteen dogs have been seized following a search operation in Co Limerick today.

Gardaí conducted a joint-agency search operation at a residence in Pallasgreen at approximately midday today.

The search was conducted by gardaí from Bruff and Pallasgreen Garda Stations, alongside personnel from Limerick City and County Council.

Nineteen dogs were seized under Section 45 of the Animal Health and Welfare Act 2013, following an inspection by veterinary officials.

The dogs included 15 pit bull terriers, two Alsatians and two Rottweilers.

It is understood the search and seizures took place as a result for concerns over the animals’ welfare.

All three dog types are restricted breeds.

The dogs are currently in the care of a dog shelter in the Southern Region where they are receiving care and medical attention.

No arrests have been made in relation to the seizures.

A Garda spokesperson said investigations into the incident are ongoing.