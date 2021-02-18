Gardaí seize €12m of cocaine in Cork after searching containers arriving from Central America

Around 172kg of cocaine worth over €12 million in value was seized in Cork today by Gardaí.

The joint operation by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and Revenue’s Customs Service uncovered cocaine with an estimated street value of €12.04 million in Ringaskiddy Port.

The drugs were discovered following an intensive search of containers that arrived on a vessel from Central America.

Speaking today Garda Assistant Commissioner and head of Organised and Serious Crime John O’Driscoll discussed the joint operation.

“[The operation] resulted in the seizure of a substance believed to be cocaine with an estimated street sale value of 12.04 million euro, [and it] demonstrates the potential of collaborative working relationships involving partner agencies, in tackling importation of controlled drugs that harm our communities,” he said.

“The Garda Síochána will continue to work with others at a national and international level in targeting the importation and supply of illicit drugs and the organised crime gangs that benefit from such activity”.

Mick Gilligan, Director of Customs Drug Law Enforcement, also commented on the seizure, saying: “Combating the smuggling of controlled drugs such as cocaine into this jurisdiction, in collaboration with An Garda Síochána is a priority for Revenue.”

“Today, Revenue’s Customs Service deployed the full suite of our specialist search resources to control this vessel from Central America including our Container X-Ray Scanner, Drug Dog Detection Teams, Container Inspection Teams and Deep Rummage Officers from our Customs National Maritime Service.”

“Today’s seizure of cocaine will have a significant impact on organised crime and demonstrates the hard work that is undertaken every day by Revenue’s Customs Service and An Garda Síochána in confronting this threat.”

Irish Independent