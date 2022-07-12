Gardaí seize €1.1m worth of cocaine and make three arrests in Dublin Airport operation that had international support

Gardaí have seized €1.1m worth of cocaine and made three arrests at an operation in Dublin Airport.

Assistance was provided by law enforcement agencies in Germany and South America, gardaí said today.

Revenue officers were also involved in the swoop, when they seized around 16kg of cocaine.

The seizure was a joint operation by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and Revenue’s Customs Service.

Three men have been arrested in the environs of Dublin Airport by An Garda Síochána in connection with this seizure.

They are currently being detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act 1996, drug trafficking, at Blanchardstown and Coolock Garda Stations.

Investigations are still ongoing.